If you love games that involve endless dungeon crawling with maps that are different each time you play, then the latest Humble Mobile Bundle is for you. For the next two weeks, you can get up to nine roguelike games on Android for a fraction of the normal $40 asking price.

See also: Best RPGs for Android

For those of you who might not know what “roguelike” is, it describes a sub-genre of games that combines RPG turn-based gameplay with procedurally generated maps. Oh, and if you die in the game, that’s it. You have to start over. Most roguelike games are fantasy-themed, but not all of them.

In this case, the new Humble Mobile Bundle offers three roguelike games if you pay $1 or more: Desktop Dungeons from QCF Design, along with bit Dungeon I and II from Kinto Games. If you pay $5, you can add three more games to your bundle: Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic from The Bitfather, Road Not Taken from Spry Fox, and Dungelot: Shattered Lands from Red Winter. If you pay more than $5, you can snap up the final three games: Heroes of Loot 2 from OrangePixel, Sproggiwood from Freehold Games, and the sci-fi themed Star Chindy from MASTGames.

People who pay more than $5 will also get the Sproggiwood and Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic soundtracks, and you can also get the music from bit Dungeon I and II if you pay an extra $1 each via this bundle deal. As usual, all of these Android games are provided with no DRM. You can choose to donate a portion of your purchase to charities such the EEF, Child’s Play, or one of your choice. You also have a way to send a tip directly to the Humble Bundle crew if you want. This new deal will end on July 3.