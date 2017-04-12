In 2001: A Space Odyssey, an alien race manifests itself as a silent black monolith, first to prehistoric primates and later to humans. Samsung apparently took some inspiration from that classic sci-fi film in its new promotion for the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. It’s placing huge 7×3 meter scale models of the phones in various iconic locations in the UK to showcase the curved edge-to-edge Infinity Display.

See also: Best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases

The idea behind the new promotion is not only to show off the large display on the phones, but also to point out the features of the Galaxy S8’s cameras. Samsung hired Matthew Cattell, who is currently the Landscape Photographer of the Year in the UK, to take images just with the phone’s camera. The photos were taken in a number of iconic locations, including London, Stonehenge, and more.

The locations themselves were picked as part of a project to name the most iconic British views. They were selected by a panel of travel experts, and then the general public voted on those picks for the top 20 locations.

While seeing large scale models of the Galaxy S8 showing up all over the UK may spook a few folks, it looks like the promotion does its job of showcasing the minimal amount of bezels on the phone, combined with its unusual 18.5:9 widescreen aspect ratio. Do you think promotions like this one are effective marketing tools for the Galaxy S8? Let us know what you think in the comments!