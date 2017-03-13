The Huawei Watch has been long gone from the Google Play Store and replaced by the Huawei Watch 2, but that doesn’t mean the company has forgotten about the original Android Wear device. Huawei plans to update the original Huawei Watch to Android Wear 2.0 this month.

The news comes from @HuaweiServiceDE in a Twitter response to a user. More specifically, they mention the update will come in March, but that is the current month and we only have a couple weeks left of it. Android Wear 2.0 should start showing up pretty soon.

We knew the update was coming at some point, as the device was listed among other watches that would get bumped to Android Wear 2.0, but it’s nice to know when; especially considering it is happening sooner rather than later. For a better look at what Android Wear 2.0 looks like, check out our LG Watch Sport and Style review below.

You can expect plenty of new features to come from this software upgrade. These include support for standalone apps, smarter watch faces, Google Assistant, mobile payments and plenty of other improvements. Read about them in our announcement post.

All we can do now is wait a bit until those updates start rolling out.