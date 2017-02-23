With the Huawei Watch 2 already scheduled for its official reveal in just a few days, a new set of renders for the upcoming Android Wear 2.0 smartwatch have found their way onto the internet. The renders show the sporty look of the watch, along with its three color versions (black, orange and grey with specks of white).

The new renders come from VentureBeat and gadget leaker Evan “evleaks” Blass. One of the new images clearly shows where the SIM card will go in the Huawei Watch 2. If the renders are to be believed, this would also confirm previous rumors that the smartwatch will support cellular wireless connectivity, without the need to use a paired smartphone. That SIM card slot could be an option for a more expensive version of the Huawei Watch 2. Another cheaper version, with just Wi-Fi and Bluetooth hardware, is also rumored to be released.

Nothing else is known about the hardware or software features for this smartwatch, but we won’t have to wait much longer for all the answers. Huawei is scheduled to reveal all the details of the Watch 2 as part of its 2017 Mobile World Congress press event in Barcelona, Spain on Sunday, February 26. It is also supposed to reveal its next major flagship smartphone, the Huawei P10, during that same event. We will be on the ground to get all the information about Huawei’s announcements at the show, so stay tuned.