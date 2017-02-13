It’s looking very much like Huawei will indeed reveal a successor to its Huawei Watch device very soon. Richard Yu, the leader of its consumer business group, posted a teaser image on the Chinese-based Weibo service, with hashtags for #HuaweiWatch2 and #MWC2017 typed above that image.

The teaser image itself doesn’t actually show the new watch, but the Weibo post would seem to confirm that the company will indeed introduce us to the Huawei Watch 2 as part of the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show later this month in Barcelona, Spain. Huawei has already confirmed it will hold a press event as part of MWC 2017 on Sunday, February 26.

The company previously said that its press event will feature “the global unveiling of a new flagship device”. It’s possible that could be a reference to the Huawei Watch 2, though not probable. While the Watch 2 might make an appearance, all eyes will be on the company’s new flagship smartphone line, the Huawei P10.

It’s certain that the Huawei Watch 2 will be using Android Wear 2.0, which officially launched last week. Recent rumors about the new device claim that it will have an option to include 4G cellular wireless access, in addition to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support. That same rumor also claims the Huawei Watch 2 could come with a “sportier” look compared to the first version. Since the Huawei Watch is already a pretty great looking smartwatch, we hope that any version of the Huawei Watch 2 that does not come with cellular hardware will stick with the design ideas that were introduced in the first version.

Of course, there are lots of things we don’t know about the Huawei Watch 2, including its actual release date, its cost, etc. We will be attending Huawei’s MWC 2017 press conference in a couple of weeks to give you the first-hand information on all their big announcements.