Huawei Watch 2 owners on Reddit have finally started seeing the Android Wear 2.0 update landing on their smartwatches. AW2.0 first began rolling out in late March before being temporarily halted for some last minute bug squashing and then resuming again in early April.

The update began arriving OTA for Huawei Watch 2 owners running the developer preview yesterday but if you’re on AW1.5 you can apparently trigger the update by repeatedly tapping the green check mark on the software update screen. Weird. Alternatively, the OTA link is here.

You’ll need a battery at 50% or more for the update to install and it’ll wipe your device in the process, so be sure to grab your music library or anything else you don’t have saved elsewhere on your watch. If you get the update be sure to hit the comments and let us know how you like it.