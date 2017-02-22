As we get close to the start of the 2017 Mobile World Congress trade show, we are seeing more and more renders and image leaks of the phones that are supposed to be revealed at the event in a few days. The latest such leak shows what looks like an official press render for the Huawei P10.

As with many other of these kinds of image leaks, this one came from the Twitter page of Evan “evleaks” Bass earlier today.

The render shows the curved corners of the phone, which makes it look very much its predecessor, the Huawei P9. The images shows a grey colored version of the phone, with a physical home button at the bottom, and the Leica-branded dual-camera setup in the back. There’s no indication of a fingerprint sensor on the back of the P10, as there was for the P9, which would seem to align with previous rumors that the sensor is now embedded in the phone’s Home button.

The Huawei P10 is already rumored to have a 5.5-inch display, with the P10 Plus variant getting a curved version of that display. The phone is reportedly using Huawei’s own octa-core Kirin 960 processor with a clock speed of 2.3GHz, and will have Android 7.0. Nougat installed. The phone may be sold in different models, including some with 4GB of RAM and either 32GB or 64GB of onboard storage and one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Its dual rear camera is expected to have 20MP and 12MP sensors, and the Huawei P10 is also supposed to have a 8MP front-facing camera and a 3100mAh battery. Besides grey, the phone may also be sold in blue, gold and green colors.

Obviously, none of this has been officially confirmed yet by Huawei, but we only have a few more days before the company holds its 2017 MWC press event on Feb. 26, so it won’t be long before everything is revealed. We will be on the ground in Barcelona, Spain to get all of the details about Huawei’s announcements, along with everything else that will be showcased at the trade show.