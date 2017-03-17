Huawei has revealed another addition to its P10 series with the launch of the Huawei P10 lite. The handset provides a mid-tier option for those interested in its P series, coming in at £299 (~$370) compared to the £549 ($677) price tag of the Huawei P10 and £649 (~$800) Huawei P10 Plus.

The P10 lite features a 2.5D double-sided glass design, 5.2-inch Full-HD display, and a Kirin 658 chipset with 16nm octa-core CPU. It’s also packing 4 GB of RAM and a 3,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charge technology — said to provide a full charge in 90 minutes.

There’s a 12 MP camera on the rear with 1.25μm single pixel sensor – which should offer strong shots even in low light conditions, an 8 MP camera at the front, and the unit comes running EMUI 5.1, based on Android Nougat, out of the box.

Huawei’s “Knuckle Sense” gesture makes an appearance for the first time in one of its ‘lite’ devices too, allowing users to create shortcuts by drawing on the screen with their knuckles (it’s not a must-have addition), while the P10 lite also features Huawei staples like microSD card support and a fingerprint scanner.

The P10 lite is available for pre-order from today in the UK, with general availability starting March 31. It can be picked up from retailers such as the Carphone Warehouse, EE and Vodafone, in both black and gold variants.

It sounds good on paper and it will be interesting to see how it stacks up against the beefier Huawei P10 and P10 Plus in terms of real experience — because we rather liked those.

What are your thoughts on the P10 Lite? Let us know in the comments.