The Huawei Nova 2 has recently been certified by TENAA in China. Thanks to the images posted on its website, we already know what the device looks like. Now, we also know when it will be announced, as a promotional image for the upcoming smartphone has leaked online.

Based on the image above, the Nova 2 will be revealed on May 26, although this hasn’t been officially confirmed by Huawei yet. The same date has also been mentioned in a recent Weibo post, so it seems like a safe bet for now.

The image doesn’t reveal any details regarding the upcoming Nova 2, but the Weibo post does list a few specs of the device. The dual-camera setup on the back will apparently sport two 12 MP sensors, while the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 660 chipset.

The pictures of the device posted online by TENAA also reveal a metal body in the Rose Gold color option and a fingerprint scanner located on the back. It will look very different from its predecessor, which is quite similar to the Nexus 6P in terms of design. The rest of the specs will be revealed soon, as the announcement of the smartphone is just around the corner

Along with the Nova 2, Huawei will likely take the wraps off the Nova 2 Plus as well. As you can tell by its name, it will sport a larger display and is expected to be somewhat similar to its smaller brother in terms of specs.