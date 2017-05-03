Huawei took the wraps off the Nova smartphone back at IFA 2016. It looks like its successor is just around the corner, as it has recently been certified by TENAA in China. As of now, we don’t know anything about the specs of the device, as they haven’t been listed yet. But we do know what it looks like thanks to the image posted by TENAA.

The Nova 2 looks totally different than its predecessor, which kind of resembles the Nexus 6P. It has a metal body and sports a fingerprint scanner located on the back. The device is also equipped with a dual-camera setup, which you won’t find on the original Nova. The model in the picture has a black front and what looks like a rose gold back, but we expect it to be available in a few other color options once it’s released.

Although the specs haven’t been revealed yet, we can get a good idea of what to expect by looking at what last year’s Nova has to offer. The smartphone features a 5-inch display with Full HD resolution and is powered by the Snapdragon 625 chipset. It has 3 GB of RAM and offers 32 GB of expandable storage.

There’s a 12 MP camera with phase detection autofocus on the back, while the front-facing selfie snapper has an 8 MP sensor. Other features include a 3,020 mAh battery, a USB Type-C port, and Android Marshmallow, which is upgradable to 7.0 Nougat.

Just like its predecessor, the Nova 2 will be a mid-range device. It just might feature a newer processor, obviously a better camera, and maybe even a slightly larger screen. Although it probably won’t be a lot bigger, as the company is also expected to announce the Nova 2 Plus with at least a 5.5-inch display.