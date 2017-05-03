Following on from the Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) FCC news a little earlier, it now looks like Huawei’s latest tablet has just received certification too. The recent FCC filing features a device with model number QISBAH-W09 believed to represent the Wi-Fi version of the MediaPad M3 Lite 10. A 4G/LTE variant is expected to follow.

Huawei launched the MediaPad M3 Lite 10 in Poland just last week alongside the MediaPad T3, though the Chinese manufacturer hasn’t discussed any plans to introduce it in the US. This FCC certification is a pretty strong indication that this is planned, however.

The M3 Lite 10 comes with a 10-inch Full HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor, 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage space. It also houses a 13 MP rear camera, 2 MP front-facing camera, 6660 mAh battery and will run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box.

We don’t have any word on prices just yet, but the Wi-Fi version launched for 1399 PLN (~$365 ) in Poland, while the LTE version cost (~$415). The US prices are expected to be similar.

We reviewed the more powerful MediaPad M3 (pictured at the top) when it was released last year, scoring it an 8.4 out of ten. We found lots to praise in the tablet and it has since been featured on our best Android tablets list. Though the M3 Lite won’t be as much of a powerhouse, here’s hoping it can still deliver the goods in its price bracket.