The Android tablet market might not be what it used to, but that seemingly matters very little to Huawei, which continues to make its mark with the MediaPad M3 Lite 10.

The latest addition to Huawei’s MediaPad tablet portfolio, the M3 Lite 10, as the name suggests, packs a 10.1-inch 1920 x 1200 resolution display. Below that display is a home button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor. Around the back is an 8 MP sensor, but selfie lovers will enjoy the 8 MP front-facing shooter.

Continuing our design tour, the 310-gram (0.68-pound) weight of the tablet is plenty light enough for when you want to hold it for an extended period of time. Unfortunately, you cannot rely on USB Type-C when it comes time to charge the M3 Lite 10 – the tablet relies on the older Micro USB standard, likely as a cost-saving measure.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 435 and either 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM run the show. The RAM amount depends on the amount of storage you opt for – 3 GB of RAM are available with 16 GB or 32 GB of native storage, while the 4 GB of RAM are reserved for the variant with 64 GB.

Even though the M3 Lite 10 runs EMUI 5.1 on top of Android 7.0 Nougat, the tablet’s claim to fame seems to be its four Harman/Kardon front speakers. Similar to the iPad Pro’s, the M3 Lite 10’s sound output adjusts to what is on your screen and the tablet’s orientation. Given the 16:9 ratio of the tablet, however, it might be best to use it horizontally.

The M3 Lite 10 already launched in Poland, but this is the first time its English-language official page has surfaced. As such, it could be another indicator of an impending U.S. launch, since the tablet received FCC certification a few weeks ago.