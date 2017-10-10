It looks like Huawei is already working hard on the Oreo update for the Mate 9. The company has launched the Android Oreo beta program for the device, giving users a chance to test the latest version of the OS before the stable version is released.

Those of you interested have to download a dedicated app from the company’s website, sign in with your Huawei ID, and follow instructions. You’ll have to move fast to get in, as only a total of 250 users will be able to participate in the beta program, at least initially.

If you do decide to join in on the fun, keep in mind that this is a beta version of Android Oreo, which means you will likely come across a number of different bugs — that’s the whole point of the program. Once you do, you’ll have the chance to share the problems you’ve encountered with Huawei, which will fix them if necessary.

The beta program will end on November 3, after which Huawei will likely put finishing touches to the software and release it. Although there’s no word on when that might happen, there’s a good chance the update will be rolled out before the end of the year.

Of course, the Mate 9 isn’t the only Huawei smartphone that will get the latest version of Android. There are a number of others including the P10 and P10 Plus, which were announced back in February.

Interested in signing up for the beta program? Visit Huawei’s website via the button below to download the app.