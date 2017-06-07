Even though most of the public’s attention is toward the upcoming Honor 9, the Chinese company is also set to unveil the Honor Band 3 smartband on June 12.

The timing of the announcement is a bit peculiar – Huawei also plans to launch the recently-announced Honor Band A2 on June 9. As such, the Honor Band 3 is not positioned as its successor, but rather as a more premium alternative to the Honor Band A2.

Not much else was revealed about the Honor Band 3, but we should expect an OLED screen that displays notifications and other bits of information and at least an IP67 rating for water- and dust-resistance. We can also expect a heart rate sensor, relatively better waterproofing, and connectivity with both Android and iOS.

We also expect a higher price tag than the Honor Band A2’s, but it is not as if that will really hurt your wallet – the Honor Band A2 will go for around $30.

The Honor Band 3 will have to share the spotlight with the Honor 9, which is expected to be announced alongside it. The Honor 9 is rumored to feature a 5.15-inch Full HD display, 4 or 6 GB of RAM, the Kirin 960 processor, and 64 GB of storage with microSD card support.