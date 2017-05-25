The Huawei P10 and P10 Plus will soon be available in Canada. The company has announced that the two smartphones will go on sale on June 6. You’ll be able to get the P10 from Rogers, Fido, Bell, and Videotron, while its bigger brother will be exclusive to Rogers. This is the first time we’ll see Huawei’s flagship P series smartphones in Canada. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, as it will be determined by each carrier.

Huawei took the wraps off the P10 and P10 Plus at Mobile World Congress 2017 in February. As a refresher, the P10 sports a 5.1-inch display with Full HD resolution and is powered by the Kirin 960 chipset. It has 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, and comes equipped with a dual-camera setup on the back (20 MP + 12 MP). There’s also a selfie snapper on board that has an 8 MP sensor.

The smartphone has a metal body, a fingerprint scanner, and a 3,200 mAh battery. It runs Android 7.0 Nougat with the latest version of Huawei’s user interface on top.

If you’re looking for a bigger smartphone, the P10 Plus might be more up your alley, as it has a 5.5-inch display with QHD resolution. It also features a slightly better primary camera, a bigger battery with a capacity of 3,750 mAh, and 64 GB of storage. The rest of the specs are identical to those of the P10.

Are you happy to hear that the Huawei P10 and P10 Plus are coming to Canada? Which one would you opt for? Let us know by posting a comment down below.