After quarters of financial loss, HTC might finally be headed in the right direction: according to a company exec, the HTC U11 is selling better than the HTC 10 and One M9.

A company once considered a rising star in the Android world – with the world’s first 4G phone as well as game-changing all-aluminium flagship smartphones – is now associated with a long string of bad earnings reports. Just back in February, the Taiwanese electronics company posted losses for seven quarters in a row, and its latest flagship was met with much skepticism.

In fact, the HTC U11 is so popular that in certain markets, the company is having a hard time keeping up with demand, including the US market.

Well (to my personal surprise), according to Chang Chia-lin, president of HTC’s smartphone and connected device division, the HTC U11 is faring quite well, relatively speaking: during the company’s shareholder meeting today, Chang stated that since the unveiling a month ago, the U11 has been selling better than its predecessors, the HTC 10 and HTC One M9. In fact, the HTC U11 is so popular that in certain markets, the company is having a hard time keeping up with demand, including the US market. Although it lacks HTC’s signature aluminium body and the newly trending bezel-less display, it sports an incredible camera and a unique squeezable shortcut.

Chang emphasized that instead of flooding the market with a myriad of devices, the company’s new strategy will focus on releasing three to four profitable smartphones per year. Combine that with minimized operating costs, HTC is hoping to increase profits in the coming quarters. In addition, Chang added that 5G technology will be paramount in HTC’s growth as it was 4G that really gave the company an upper hand a few years ago. However, with multiple carriers and big names like Samsung already deep in the game, HTC’s gamble might prove to be more difficult than a few years ago.

Do you own an HTC device? Do you think the Taiwanese Android manufacturer will rise again? Let us know by leaving a comment below!