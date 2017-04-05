The HTC U Ultra launched just a few weeks ago, but the latest flagship smartphone from HTC is already getting its first software update. It’s actually a pretty big file download, as it adds the HTC Sense Companion digital assistant as a pre-loaded app on the phone.

See also: HTC U Ultra makes its way to Canada

The update was first revealed by HTC’s Mo Versi in a Twitter post. According to his message, it will also include bug fixes and “additional features on the second screen”.

HTC U Ultra Owners! We have an MR out tonight that will improve experience with bug fixes and additional features on the second screen! Thx! — Mo Versi (@moversi) April 5, 2017

Versi’s post was followed up by a person who had already downloaded the 638.2 MB update and posted a screenshot of it on his Twitter account. It showed the version number of the software update is 1.15.401.12. In addition to pre-loading the HTC Sense Companion app, the update’s change log says it also has some unnamed “system enhancements”. This possibly refers to Versi’s mention of new features for the U Ultra’s smaller secondary display.

As we have reported before, the HTC Sense Companion offers U Ultra owners info cards that contain things like daily reminders, a weekly step count summary, and nearly restaurant recommendations, among other things. Unlike other smartphone companions like Google Assistant, Siri or Alexa, Sense Companion does not yet support the use of voice commands. Since the file size for the update is so large, U Ultra owners should use a Wi-Fi connection to download it.

If you are one of the early adopters for the HTC U Ultra, do you like it that the company is already pushing out an update a few weeks after launch? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!