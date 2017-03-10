News
by John Callaham36 minutes ago
3

The HTC U Ultra, which was first announced in January, is now available officially for immediate shipment in the US, via the company’s website, for $749. This news comes after pre-orders for the phone started shipping earlier this week to customers.

See also:

HTC U Ultra versus the competition: Who wins in the hardware battle?

January 12, 2017

HTC is offering people with older smartphones a way to trade them in return for credit to lower the price of the unlocked U Ultra. The amount of that credit will vary widely, but it can go as high as $250 if you trade in a HTC 10 or a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

The HTC U Ultra has a 5.7-inch Quad HD primary display, along with a 2-inch secondary screen on top for things like email or chat notifications. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, along with a microSD port to add up to 256GB in additional storage.

The phone also has a 12MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner on the front. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat installed, with HTC’s Sense UI.  The unlocked phone works on T-Mobile and AT&T’s networks in the US and is available in  Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, and Ice White.

HTC also announced another phone in January, the mid-range U Play. It is scheduled to go on sale in other parts of the world later in March, but there’s been no word yet on when it will be available in the US.

Get it at HTC
News
HTCHTC U Ultra
,
 HTC
John Callaham
John was a newspaper reporter before becoming a technology and video/PC gaming writer in 2000. He lives in Greer, SC with his wife and five cats.
Show 3 comments