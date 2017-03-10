The HTC U Ultra, which was first announced in January, is now available officially for immediate shipment in the US, via the company’s website, for $749. This news comes after pre-orders for the phone started shipping earlier this week to customers.

HTC is offering people with older smartphones a way to trade them in return for credit to lower the price of the unlocked U Ultra. The amount of that credit will vary widely, but it can go as high as $250 if you trade in a HTC 10 or a Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

The HTC U Ultra has a 5.7-inch Quad HD primary display, along with a 2-inch secondary screen on top for things like email or chat notifications. Inside, there’s a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of onboard storage, along with a microSD port to add up to 256GB in additional storage.

The phone also has a 12MP rear camera and a 16MP front-facing camera, a 3,000 mAh battery, and a fingerprint scanner on the front. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat installed, with HTC’s Sense UI. The unlocked phone works on T-Mobile and AT&T’s networks in the US and is available in Sapphire Blue, Brilliant Black, and Ice White.

HTC also announced another phone in January, the mid-range U Play. It is scheduled to go on sale in other parts of the world later in March, but there’s been no word yet on when it will be available in the US.