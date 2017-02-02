HTC EMEA lightning rod Graham Wheeler just took to Twitter again to announce that the HTC One M9 in mainland Europe, Turkey and South Africa is getting the Nougat update today, with “more countries to follow over the coming days”.

When questioned in the comments about the halted HTC 10 update, Wheeler said he will have some news “in the next few days”. Wheeler also said the company is “still looking into an issue found” – indicating the halt may have been down to a single (albeit very large) problem rather than a number of them.

More countries to follow over the coming days. — Graham Wheeler (@wheelergd) February 2, 2017

A screenshot shared on Wheeler’s Twitter shows a build number of 4.14.401.7 and a hefty 1.27 GB install file. So be sure you have ample space and battery on your device before making the jump to Android Nougat. Let us know how you like it when it arrives on your device.