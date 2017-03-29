



Welcome to the HTC 10 Android update tracker page. This page covers all major U.S. carriers with a quick reference table for each and a log with links to further details. It will be regularly updated with the latest HTC 10 update information, but it won’t include general security patches.

HTC 10 Android Nougat update

The HTC 10 began to receive Android Nougat back in November, making HTC one of the first manufacturers to roll it out. The update arrived to unlocked US versions of the device and, soon after, T-Mobile also began to issue the update, deploying it to its customers around January 7.

HTC also began rolling out Android Nougat in Europe in early January, before it was stopped due to bugs. It picked up again on January 24, where it hit the UK, but was delayed again a couple of days later due to further technical faults. It started again in February where things ran smoother.

Sprint started rolling out the 1.3 GB Nougat update to its customers on February 20, and it landed in India on February 23. Verizon

Most recently, HTC VP of Product Management Mo Versi announced on Twitter that Verizon customers could expect the rollout on March 30.

HTC 10 Update US

HTC 10 update - US Android 6.0.1 Android 7.0 Android 7.11 Verizon Yes No TBC T-Mobile Yes Yes TBC Sprint Yes Yes TBC

T-Mobile HTC 10 update (2PS6500):

January 7, 2017, T-Mobile issues the HTC 10 Android Nougat update to its customers.

Sprint HTC 10 update (2PS6500):

February 20, 2017, Sprint starts rolling out the final Nougat build to the HTC. It includes the latest security patches and network performance improvements.

Verizon HTC 10 update (2PS6500):

March 29, 2017, HTC Vice President of Product Management Mo Versi announces that the Android Nougat OTA for HTC 10 owners on Verizon will begin on March 30.

December 29, 2016, Verizon rolls out latest HTC 10 security patches, Nougat still to arrive.

International HTC 10 update (2PS6200):

