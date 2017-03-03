Google published a story on its blog yesterday about the role of technology in education; specifically about how Chromebooks are being used in Swedish schools. Buried among the information was news of a new HP Chromebook (and a new contender for worst-named technology product ever): the Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition, built with the classroom in mind.

It’s described as a “rugged” 360-degree convertible Chromebook with USB Type-C charging, world-facing camera capabilities and an optional stylus, in keeping with Google’s new generation of Chromebooks.

A world-facing camera allows students to capture photos and videos from all directions. Google says these are being positioned near Chromebook keyboards so that, when a Chromebook is flipped, the camera faces outwards and students can hold it like a tablet.

The stylus, meanwhile, would likely be one of the low-cost pens Google has described previously. These resemble “#2 pencils with a unique eraser for correcting mistakes and don’t need charging or pairing, so they can be shared and easily replaced if lost.”

Chromebooks are a popular choice for classrooms and students because they’re comparatively inexpensive and have a lightweight UI. Commenting on their prevalence, Google said: “Worldwide more than 20 million teachers and students are using Chromebooks and Google Classroom, and more than 70 million are using G Suite for Education.”

The Chromebook x360 11 G1 Education Edition will be available from mid-April but price and availability details are yet to be confirmed.