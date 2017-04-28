Samsung’s new TouchWiz icons are cool and all, but the company hasn’t exactly gone and made custom icons for every app on the Play Store. To circumvent this, it simply adds a frame to existing apps to make it look similar to Samsung’s apps. This is on by default, but it is possible to turn it off in case you prefer the way the app was meant to be seen.

Of course you can always use an icon pack to get your own look, but Samsung’s new icons actually look pretty good. If you’re someone who likes to keep your phone running a stock launcher though, you probably want to know how to turn the icon frames on and off.

How to toggle icon frames

Unlock your device and swipe down the notification shade Tap the gear icon in the top right to access the settings Scroll down and tap the “Display” option Scroll down to “Icon Frames” and tap it Select “Icons only” Tap “Done”

And that’s it! If you’re not using an icon pack you can easily turn off icon frames just in case.

Tap on the screenshots below to enlarge them.

Are there any other features from the Galaxy S8 you’re having trouble with? Be sure to check out our other tips to see how to get the most out of your new phone.