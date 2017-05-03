Whether you like the positioning Samsung chose for the fingerprint reader or not, it is one of those Galaxy S8 features you will be using most often. Are you looking to set it up?

Samsung takes you through the process during the initial set-up, but you may have skipped that or need to further refine the experience. We are here to help you get those digits ready for prime time! Let’s jump right in.

How to set up the fingerprint reader

Go to Settings. Select Lock screen and security. Tap Fingerprint Scanner. Enter your PIN number (if requested). You will be asked to scan your fingerprint. Place your digit over the fingerprint scanner repeatedly. Your fingerprint should now be added. You can add more by selecting Add fingerprint from the Fingerprint Scanner options. The Fingerprint Scanner options also allow for activating Samsung Pass and Samsung account verification. Done!

There you have it! Now your phone is nice and secure.