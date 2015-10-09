Google Now on Tap is a new feature in Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The premise of the feature is pretty simple, Google Now will analyze the content on your screen and then turn around and deliver results based on that information. As an example, if someone asks you about a restaurant, Google Now on Tap would pull up a card about that restaurant including directions, the website, the menu (where applicable), and more information. In this quick tutorial, we’re going to show you how to enable it and active it.

How to activate Google Now on Tap

Enabling Google Now on tap is actually very easy, even if it’s not entirely obvious. The steps are as follows:

You’ll need to have the Google app downloaded and you’ll need to actually have Google Now set up. If you don’t have this done already, simply open the Google app and give it the good old “Yes, I’m in!” and you’ll have Google Now enabled. Open up Google Now. Open the app menu either by sliding from the left side of the screen or by pressing the three-line menu button in the top left corner. Enter Settings. You’ll want to navigate to the Voice part of the Settings menu. There you’ll see a Now on Tap option with a check box. Check the box. You’ll get a confirmation box that pops up asking if you’re sure. Tell it that you are. Done! Google Now on Tap is now enabled on your device.

From this point forward, you should be able to use Google Now on Tap. Please note that only devices running Android 6.0 Marshmallow can access this feature. If you’re running anything prior to Marshmallow, you won’t be able to use this at all.

How to use Google Now on Tap

This part is really easy. Engaging with Google Now on Tap requires very little effort at all. Here are the steps:

Get the information you want Google Now on Tap to analyze on your device. This can be an email, a text message, or pretty much whatever you want. Press and hold the Home button. After a few moments, Google Now on Tap will pop up with information about the subject matter if it can find any.

Google Now on Tap is an amazing feature and we’ve not doubt a lot of people will find it handy. It’s still early stages so there are some issues here and there but we imagine that these will get ironed out as time goes. For now, it’s fun to use and handy. If you want to learn more, our quick look video is above or you can read about it here.

