Is your mind playing tricks on you, or is that brand-spanking new Samsung Galaxy S8 (or Galaxy S8 Plus) screen look like it came straight out of 2013? It certainly looks like it did, as Samsung has decided to set the default resolution to FHD+ (2220 x 1080) and not the native QHD+ (2960 x 1440).

The reason? We are not exactly sure, but it must have something to do with battery life and/or performance. What we do know is you must fix this issue right away and take full advantage of that gorgeous display. How do you do this? It’s a simple process. Let’s walk you through it.

How to change the display resolution

Go to Settings. Select Display. Tap on Screen resolution. Move the blue dot over to WQHD+ (2960×1440).

We suggest the maximum resolution because it will make the screen look as good as it can, but you can also keep the 1080p resolution or even go down to 720p, if you so choose to. Note that picking the top resolution may bring down your battery life.

Now go and enjoy everything this amazing screen has to offer!