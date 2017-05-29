Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of over 2,300 total votes , 36.2% of our readers said their favorite announcement from Google I/O 2017 was Google Lens, followed by the Android O Developer Preview 2 with 31.5%. 10.5% of our readers are most excited for Android Go, while all the Google Home improvements came in fourth place with 6.3% of the votes.

One of the best things about being an Android fan is the fact that there’s always a new phone to talk about. Keeping track of all the new Android devices can be a little tough at times though, and deciding which one you want to spend your hard-earned cash on can be even tougher.

Some of us go through Android devices every couple of months, constantly moving on to the latest and greatest thing to hit the market. Others tend to stick with their Android device until it’s on its last leg.

And there’s absolutely no shame in using an older Android device. I’m still using the HTC 10 every day, and I’d certainly be using the Nexus 6P if its battery wasn’t shot. Plus, buying a new phone every year (or every two, for that matter) just isn’t possible for some folks.

So, how long have you had your current Android device? Did you just buy a new one, or have you had yours for two or more years? Cast your vote in the poll attached below, and be sure to speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!