The Honor 8 Pro has been launched today in the UK. The new flagship will go up for pre-order starting at £474.99 from Honor’s vMall.eu store in Navy Blue and will be available on Amazon from Thursday, April 20.

The Honor 8 Pro packs a 4,000 mAh battery into a slim, 6.97 mm body, and its SmartPower 5.0 technology is said to offer up to two-day battery life from a single charge (which should take less than two hours).

It also comes with a 5.7-inch QHD screen and a brand-new VR cardboard headset, which has actually been built into the device packaging. This can be used with the pre-installed with the Jaunt VR app to access hundreds “virtual reality experiences,” says Honor.

Here are the core specs:

Display: 5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 Quad HD display, 515 ppi, Gorilla Glass 3

5.7 inch, 2560 x 1440 Quad HD display, 515 ppi, Gorilla Glass 3 Processor: Kirin 960 octa-core (4x 2.4 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz)

Kirin 960 octa-core (4x 2.4 GHz + 4x 1.8 GHz) Memory: 6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage (expandable to 128 GB via microSD)

6 GB RAM, 64 GB internal storage (expandable to 128 GB via microSD) OS: Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1

Android Nougat with EMUI 5.1 Camera: 12 MP + 12 MP dual-lens (rear), 8 MP (front)

12 MP + 12 MP dual-lens (rear), 8 MP (front) Battery: 4,000 mAh (approx 1 hour 50 minutes to full charge)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, 2.4G/5G, Bluetooth 4.2, USB Type-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack Dimensions: 157.00 mm (L) x 77.50 mm (W) x 6.97 mm (T)



157.00 mm (L) x 77.50 mm (W) x 6.97 mm (T) Weight: 184 grams

184 grams Fingerprint scanner: Yes

Honor hasn’t mentioned a specific release date from its vMall store, but pre-orders will almost certainly be shipped on or before the April 20 availability on Amazon. Meanwhile, the handset is also launching in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland today with a recommended retail price of 549 euros.

We’ve already had the opportunity to go hands-on with the Honor 8 Pro, so you can check that out at the previous link if you want to know more. Go here for our full Honor 8 review from last year.

What are your thoughts on the new offering from Honor? Let us know in the comments.