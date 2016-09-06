Huawei has been killing it lately, in regard to smartphone offerings and sales. It was hard to miss the newest flagship from the company’s affordable and international-friendly Honor subsidiary, the Honor 8, which thoroughly impressed us. The new phone leapfrogged the brand’s previous low-cost Honor 5X champ (but doubled the price), now giving us options for varying budgets. However, none of that matters if you can’t get your hands on it. Fortunately for US customers, the wait is over.

See also: Honor 8 Review

You can now find the Honor 8 at common retailers, as well as Huawei’s own Honor website. That said, it appears that the phone’s color variety will be scarce at launch. The Honor 8’s eye-catching, refractive exterior has been seen in Pearl White, Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, and Sunrise Gold finishes, but only the blue and white options have showed up to the party on time.

To make matters worse, some retailers only have the white variant right now, even Honor’s own online store. At the time of this writing, we only see blue Honor 8 available at Best Buy. On Amazon, B&H Photo, and Newegg, we don’t see the blue version even listed as coming soon, but interestingly, the black color is (Newegg says its release date is Sept. 11th).

As a reminder, the full retail price of the Honor 8 is pegged at $400. It packs a shiny glass-dominated exterior, 5.2” 1080P IPS LCD, Huawei’s own octa-core chipset, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD), dual 12MP rear camera system (monochrome + color sensor) for enhanced images, 3,000 mAh battery, and Android 6.0 Marshmallow with EMUI skin. Bear in mind that like many other unlocked smartphones, the Honor 8 is only a go for GSM connectivity – AT&T, T-Mobile, and their respective MVNOs.

It’s always a bummer when a phone drops but not in the color you had your heart set on. Are any Honor 8 fans going to wait out on the black or blue? We wouldn’t suggest holding your breath for the gold color; it seems far more limited.

Next: Honor commits to at least 24 months of update support for new and exisiting devices