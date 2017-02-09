If you happen to own an Honor 8, we’ve got some good news for you… Honor has just announced that Android 7.0 Nougat will start rolling out to Honor 8 devices tomorrow, February 10! While the initial rollout will begin tomorrow, the company says all Honor 8 devices will receive the update by the end of February.

Wondering what this new update brings to the Honor 8? For starters, the smartphone will finally get the big EMUI 5 update, which is the same interface that debuted on the Huawei Mate 9. This means you’ll finally have the ability to enable an app drawer, which is something many U.S. Honor 8 users have been requesting since the device’s launch.

There are plenty of other big changes coming with EMUI 5 too, like more dynamic, static and local security options, a new design that’s inspired by the Aegean Sea landscape, and also the ability to rearrange the settings list. Honor says this new update will bring reduced mis-touches, as well.

For a full list of improvements coming with EMUI 5, check out the image below:

Of course, we can expect to see plenty of other Nougat-specific improvements and features coming to the device, including multi-window mode, bundled notifications, customizable quick settings, Doze Mode on the Go, and much, much more. To learn more about Android 7.0 Nougat, check out our full review here.

In our Honor 8 review, we mentioned that the phone provided a great value for money, and that was when the device was going for around $400. It’s currently available for $70 less than that on Amazon, so now might be a good time to check it out before it jumps up in price again.

Do you own an Honor 8? If so, be sure to let us know when you receive your Nougat update!