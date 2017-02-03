Would you like to get a great Android phone for just $1? Hey, who wouldn’t? Next week, Huawei will give a few lucky folks the chance to buy its Honor 5X smartphone for only one dollar as part of its overall Valentine’s Day sales event.

See also: Interview with Honor VP Zack Zhang at CES 2017

Here’s how this will work. The Honor web site will hold these special flash sale events for the Honor 5X on Feb. 7, Feb. 8 and Feb. 9. On each of those days, the event will begin at 1 p.m. Eastern time (10 a.m. Pacific time). The first three buyers of the Honor 5x at that time will be able to get it for just $1, rather than paying its normal $199.99 price tag.

In case you are interested in joining the sale, the Honor 5X has a 5.5-inch 1080p display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB of onboard storage, with a microSD slot to add even more storage. It also has a 13MP rear camera, a 5MP front-facing camera, a fingerprint scanner, and a 3000 mAh battery. Not bad for $199.99, and it’s excellent if you are lucky enough to snap it up for $1.

If you don’t think you will have a chance in getting the Honor 5X for one dollar, the company is currently selling the Honor 6x and the Honor 8 with both discounts and freebies from now until Feb. 14. The Honor 6x is priced at $249.99 during the sale, a $39.99 discount from its normal $289.98 price tag. The phone will also come with some extra free accessories, including earphones, a case and a selfie stick.

The Honor 8 with 32GB of storage is on sale for $319.99, or $133.99 off its normal $453.98 price. The 64GB version is discounted down to $369.99, or $133.99 off its normal $453.98 price. Buying either version will also get you some free extras, including a case, a selfie stick and a power cord.

Will you take a shot at getting the Honor 5X for just one dollar? Let us know if you will give it a go in the comments!