Another day, another leak, eh? We now have high-resolution pictures of a Galaxy S8+ dummy unit as well as a video that compares the Galaxy S8 and S8+ with their competitors. While there’s nothing new to see here, the pictures and the video confirm just how compact these devices will be.

As you can see from the images above, the Galaxy S8+ dummy unit confirms what we already know: there will be a physical button located right below the volume rocker for Samsung’s recently-announced Bixby. The 3.5mm headphone jack is here to stay (thank God), and the usual Micro USB port has been replaced with a USB Type-C port. The front is very clean looking due to the fact that the fingerprint scanner has been moved to the back of the device.

What intrigues me more, however, is the size comparison video. Given the rumored screen sizes of 5.8 inches and 6.2 inches, some people may be worried that the new Galaxy S devices will be unwieldy. But judging by the size comparison shown in the video (and previous CAD mockups), it looks like the S8 will in fact be narrower than the S7 with a 5.1-inch screen and the S8+ narrower than the Note 7.

With only five more days to go, the official unveiling in New York is just around the corner though I must say, at this point, there isn’t a whole lot that we don’t know about what are possibly two of the worst-kept secrets in Samsung’s history of Galaxies.

Will you be getting Samsung’s new Galaxy phone? The regular S8 or the S8+? Let us know by leaving a comment down below!