The upcoming Galaxy Note 8 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. Although we’re still a few weeks away from its reveal, we already know quite a few things about it. Back in June, we saw the first alleged renders and a 360-degree video of the device, which revealed its design. Now, another image of the handset was posted online by none other than Evan Blass.

Samsung Galaxy Note8 (in Midnight Black) pic.twitter.com/QZii9xFarQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 31, 2017

As you can see, the smartphone looks similar to the Galaxy S8 series devices — at least the front. The back of the device is expected to look a little bit different because of the dual-camera setup it is rumored to come with.

Of course, Midnight Black isn’t the only color option the Note 8 will be available in. Evan Blass announced on Twitter last week that you’ll also be able to get your hands on the device in at least one new color option — Deep Blue. In addition, we expect to see at least two more color variants, with one of them likely being Orchid Gray.

As far as specs go, the Note 8 is rumored to sport at least a 6.3-inch QHD+ display and the Snapdragon 835 chipset. It should have 4 or 6 GB of RAM, have dust and water resistance, and run Android Nougat with Samsung’s user interface on top. The device is expected to be made out of a combination of metal and glass, feature two 13 MP cameras on the back, and come equipped with the popular S-Pen.

We’ll know more about the device once it is officially announced, which is scheduled to happen on August 23 in New York City. Meanwhile, feel free to check out our Samsung Galaxy Note 8 rumor roundup post to learn more about what to expect.