There’s been some confusion around the fate of the Nougat update for LG’s 2015 flagship phones, but the Korean manufacturer just cleared it up, and the news is pretty good.

The LG V10 and LG G4 will receive the update to Android 7.0 Nougat, an unnamed Korean official told Korea Times. In South Korea, the LG V10 will be updated in the second quarter (March to May), while the LG G4 will get Nougat in the third quarter of 2017 (June to August). It’s likely that Korea will be among the first markets to get the update, but LG only said it would reveal details about other markets in the future.

Last week, some reports out of South Korea suggested the V10 and G4 would not be updated to Nougat, despite them being less than two years old. LG initially said the hardware of the two devices would create compatibility problems with Nougat. Unsurprisingly, users in Korea did not take the news lightly, pointing out that the Nexus 5X, the LG-made 2015 Nexus, used the same Snapdragon 808 processor as the V10 and G4.

It looks like LG backtracked when confronted with the backlash in Korea. At a time when the company is struggling to recover from the failure of its 2016 flagship phone, not to mention a dubious reputation for unreliability, it needs to foster goodwill and avoid further controversy. Keeping its older flagships up to date is a good way to do just that.

