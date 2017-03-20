Last week’s poll summary: Out of Out of almost 5,400 total votes , 38.7% of our readers said they’re waiting until the Galaxy S8 is launched before buying the G6 . 28.6% of our readers said they’re definitely buying one when it goes on sale, while 21.9% said they have no interest in buying an LG G6.

It’s not an entirely new concept, but it’s one that many of us (including myself) still haven’t gotten used to: smartphones without a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Manufacturers are constantly progressing in smartphone design. Bezels are getting smaller, screen-to-body ratios are increasing, and phones are also getting thinner. So thin, in fact, that some OEMs find it absolutely necessary to remove a ‘feature’ that’s been included on smartphones since the day smartphones came to market.

LeEco and Apple were some of the first companies to remove the headphone jack from their smartphones, and since then, other OEMs have followed. Lenovo removed the headphone jack from the Moto Z, and HTC followed suit with the Bolt and recently released U Ultra.

See also: New colors and headphone ports: the new smartphone “features”

It’s understandable (not necessarily preferable) why OEMs are making the decision to remove the headphone jack. To make phones thinner, you need to start making sacrifices, and that means removing features that OEMs deem unnecessary. Plus, there are a few benefits to USB Type-C audio over a 3.5mm headphone jack, which you can read about in this post.

With that said, we want to know – would you buy a smartphone without a headphone jack, or is that a must-have feature for you? Be sure to cast your vote in the poll below, and speak up in the comments if there’s anything you’d like to add. We look forward to hearing what you have to say!