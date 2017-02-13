Google is really getting into the Valentine’s Day spirit this year. Along with changing its logo, the company is also releasing a game every day leading up to Valentine’s Day, starring two pangolins.

The game tells a story of two pangolins that are in love, live on opposite sides of the world, and have been writing love letters to each other. They plan on going out on their first date on Valentine’s Day but before they finally meet up, one of the pangolins decides to travel the world in hopes of learning romantic gestures used in different countries.

The pangolin first travels to Ghana to learn how to make a chocolate cake and then visits India in order to learn how to write music. The next stop on the list is China, where the pangolin learns to dance, while the last country it visits is the Philippines, where the animal takes on the art of flower arrangement.

After all the levels of the game are completed, the two pangolins meet for the first time and hopefully live happily ever after. The game can be played on your computer as well as on a mobile device.

For those of you who don’t know, pangolins are some of the most poached and trafficked mammals in the world and are therefore on the list of endangered species. Google is trying to shed a light on the issue and is encouraging users to visit the World Wildlife Fund website to learn more about these majestic creatures.

If you want to learn more about pangolins and play the game, click on the link below.