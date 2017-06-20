Google is rolling out new features that will make it easier for jobseekers to connect with employers, straight from the search page.

Here’s how it works. Jobseekers can simply type queries like “jobs near me” or “retail jobs” in the search box and Google will return a list of available positions. It all happens in the search page, so it’s quick and easy – no more trawling through Facebook, classifieds, LinkedIn, and a bunch of job boards.

Google is going beyond returning a simple list of links that may or not may be current or even relevant to the user. Users will be able to narrow down their search by filtering positions by category, title, date posted, type, and even commute time. The latter filter is available if users are signed in and they share their location with Google.

Users can even set alerts so they are notified when new jobs that match their requirements are posted.

Google says it’s partnered with industry organizations like LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook. Jobs posted on any of these websites will surface in search results.

The new Search feature is launching today in the United States for English language users. It’s part of the Google for Jobs initiative, which uses AI and APIs to make it easier for people to find jobs and for employers to select the best candidates for their openings. As part of the effort, Google launched the Cloud Jobs API – currently in private alpha stage – which lets companies plug their open positions into Search, so they surface when candidates search for jobs.

So, if you’re looking for a new job, just Google it!