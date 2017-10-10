Personally, whenever I sign into the Facebook app on any of my devices, the first thing I do is turn off autoplay videos. There’s something about an app doing something I don’t want at any given time that rubs me the wrong way, but others view it as a convenience rather than an annoyance. I can respect that, which is why I can respect Google experimenting with autoplay videos in the YouTube app.

Videos automatically play when you scroll through the Home section, though there is no audio. To make up for the lack of sound, subtitles are overlaid to understand what is being said.

The first thing to note is that only one video will automatically play at any given time. Truly unlimited cellular data is no longer the status quo, and it’s bad enough to have one video automatically play, let alone dozens of them at the same time.

Furthermore, you can go into the YouTube app’s settings to turn autoplay videos off if you don’t want the feature. You also have the options to have the feature only work when connected to Wi-Fi in order to prevent your cellular data from being used up.

If you don’t see autoplay videos in your YouTube app, that’s not an error. As is the case with other app makers, Google tends to tinker with its apps every now and then, with a random section of app owners seeing those changes.

This does not guarantee that the masses will eventually get the feature, but we have a hunch that will eventually be the case. In the meantime, let us know in the comments whether autoplay videos in YouTube is something you’re looking forward to.