In late January, Google released a major new update to its Google Voice app for Android, iOS and the web. The update was mainly to introduce a new user interface. Today, the app is getting yet another big update that actually adds a few new features, including a way to finally delete entire conversations.

See also: Google Voice to add VoIP integration in the future

Google Voice users have been able to delete individual messages for a while, but the ability to get rid of entire conversations should be a big time saver for many folks. The process is simple: just click on the conversation you want to get rid of, then click “More” and finally click “Delete”. Keep in mind that once this action is done, the conversation is gone forever; there’s no recycle bin feature. This is just for Android and the web apps for now; iOS Google Voice users will get this feature in the near future.

Android users can also toggle “Do Not Disturb” on or off. When this feature is turned on, all calls and text message forwarding will be paused. Also, a banner will let users know that it’s been turned on. While you can set a timer to automatically turn Do Not Disturb on or off, you will still have to enable that small feature by going to the Legacy Google Voice site on the web.

Two more features added to the Android app include the ability to disable app notifications for text messages and a way to long-press on a conversation in the messages list so it can be archived. The Google Voice app can now be used to search for Gif image files if you have the Gboard keyboard installed. Finally, the updated web version of Google Voice can now be used to make a call to any number or person on your contact list.