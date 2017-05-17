Google first announced their Daydream View headsets last year, and so far reception has been great. Unfortunately, there aren’t that many phones available at the moment that officially support the Daydream platform. With such a limited selection of devices to use, how can people get a chance to experience daydream? With standalone headsets.

Today at Google I/O, Google announced a standalone headset powered by the Snapdragon 835 VR platform. This collaboration enables VR experiences right out of the box, and describes a reference design that Google’s Clay Bavor says will help enable manufacturers to build “a whole new category of VR devices”.

Each device features WorldSense positional tracking for accurate movement representation, and also uses Tango-based tracking technology to enable these amazing experiences. This means it works anywhere, and can use your surroundings to add more to your virtual experiences.

Excited to get your hands on one? We’ll let you know as soon as they are available.

