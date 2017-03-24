According to TechCrunch, Google is working on a new social app for group photo editing, which might be unveiled this May at Google I/O.

Google is certainly a very big and (almost) omnipresent company, but there’s one area where it hasn’t found the magic formula yet: social media. Neither Hangouts nor Google+ gained much traction, and even the company’s latest messaging and video-chatting apps – Allo and Duo – don’t seem to be too much of a threat for rival apps like Facebook Messenger or Skype.

Well, rumor has it the search giant is developing yet another social app that will let small groups of friends edit and organize photos together. Reports indicate that this app will essentially be Google’s answer to Path, a once-popular app that lets you capture and share your favorite moments from photos to songs. The biggest advantage over any other existing apps, however, would obviously be Google’s advanced yet easy-to-use editing tools.

TechCrunch has reached out to Google for further comments, and while the search giant has acknowledged the existence of such an app, it simply labeled it as an experiment. According to its sources, Google may introduce this app in May at Google I/O just like the unveiling of Allo and Duo at last year’s event. Apparently, instead of being yet another messaging app, the yet-to-be-announced app will be a place where group members can organize, edit, and tag photos that have been shared. I imagine it’d be something that has elements from apps like Path, Google Photos, and Snapchat.

Whether Google’s re-attempt at social media will be a successful one remains to be seen until the company officially unveils this mysterious app – until then, we will be sure to keep you updated!