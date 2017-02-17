Considering the immense success of the Google Pixel and Pixel XL, 2017 successors were never in doubt. But you may not have expected Google to request your input in what they should look like and what features they should have.

The product lead for the Pixel, Krishna Kumar, is asking Pixel owners for feedback in the Pixel User Community, asking community members: “what do you like about the design? What do you hate about it? What did we get right? What would you like to see us improve?”

While there are no guarantees your suggestions will be listened to, there’s no harm in joining the community and leaving your thoughts. After all, it’s not every day you get a platform on which to make requests of smartphone manufacturers.

The majority have requested smaller bezels, stereo front-facing speakers and water-resistance.

So far, the majority of respondents have requested things we all probably want: smaller bezels, stereo front-facing speakers and water-resistance. Obviously, the more Google hears these demands the more likely it is to acquiesce to our requests. At the very least, water-resistance is pretty much a lock as the feature had originally been planned for the original Pixels.

Not surprisingly, a lot of folks have also mentioned Google might want to ensure it has a large enough supply of the Pixel 2 to meet demand. If you want to leave your suggestions on the community forum, hit the button below, and if you want a little more insight into the design decisions that went into the first Pixel, take a look at CNET‘s coverage of that process here.

What are your major wants for the next Pixels?