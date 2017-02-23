When Google first announced the Pixel duo and the exclusive “Really Blue” color, I thought it was the ugliest thing ever. But it turns out, a lot of people thought the exact opposite: the blue variant was sold out in the blink of an eye, and Google has had trouble keeping those in stock. In fact, it was so popular that Google decided to bring it to other countries as well, and to celebrate, the search giant has partnered with Christopher Cowan – a freelance fashion designer – to bring “Really Blue” jeans.

See also: “Really Blue” Google Pixel launching in the UK on February 24

The blue variants of the Pixel phones are spreading outside the US: first it was Canada, and very recently, the UK followed suit. In fact, as we previously reported, it’s hard to find those even here in the US. So to mark this “global” rollout of the limited edition “Really Blue” Pixel phones and their insane popularity, Google is presenting you… “Really Blue” jeans! And boy are those jeans blue.

According to Cowan, this was a project that he simply could not say no to:

It’s awesome to be working with Google on this project and a challenge that I couldn’t resist. ‘Really Blue’ is such a unique colour and the concept behind it really appealed to me.

Of course, tech and fashion crossovers aren’t new at all – the most memorable one being the LG Prada. But it’s usually electronic gadgets being inspired by fashion, not the other way around. These new “Really Blue” jeans have exactly one pocket, specifically designed for your Pixel device, and I have to say, I can now see the appeal of this unique color.

And yes, you guessed it right: these jeans can be purchased but they require a special fitting with Cowan himself. The price as well as the size of the single pocket will be determined during that fitting. As expected, Google seems to be putting a heavier emphasis on marketing with the new Pixel phones, especially as the limited color variant launches in other markets. However, the problem is that these “Really Blue” devices are “Really Hard to Buy.” I’m hoping that as the initial craze dies down, the company is able to meet the demand better.

What are your thoughts on these jeans? Would you be able to pull them off? Let us know by leaving a comment below!