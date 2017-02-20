Google is reportedly working on implementing a refresh button into the Google Play Store in the My Apps & Games screen, according to information from Android Police. The button would provide a manual way to re-scan the Play Store for potential updates, without having to exit the app.
Currently, when you access the My Apps & Games screen (found in the Play Store menu) you will be presented with a list of your apps and whether they are up to date or a newer version is available.
Though this screen is usually up-to-date when you access it, you must close the app and then open it again if you want to refresh it. It’s not a big deal — in fact, it’s a pretty small deal in the grand scheme of things — but when you’re waiting on a specific update to arrive there’s no way to quickly refresh the page to see if any new updates have landed.
The refresh button would change that and it’s said to now be in testing, potentially for deployment in a future version of Google Play. It’s not clear if it definitely will roll out, but it’s only a subtle UI tweak anyway, right?