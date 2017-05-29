Normally, new users who sign up for the Google Play Music service can try it out for free during the first three months. In order to get more users on board, Google is now offering a four-month free trial to those who sign up for the service. After that, you’ll have to pay $9.99 per month to keep using it.

Google Play Music gives you access to a library of over 35 million songs. You can listen to them online or download them to your device. The music service works on Android device as well as on PCs.

You can upload up to 50,000 of your own songs and listen to music that suits your mood or activities (relaxing, working out…). The service also lets you create custom playlists and gives you recommendations based on your music taste, so it’s easy to discover new tracks and artists.

If you’re interested in trying out Google Play Music for free for a period of four months, you can sign up via the button below.

Do make sure you cancel your subscription on time if you don’t want to use it after the free trial expires. If you don’t, Google will automatically charge your credit card for $9.99 every month.