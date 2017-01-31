Update, January 31: It looks like Pixel owners who have been tormented by unexpected shutdowns could finally catch a break. The Google bug-tracking ticket where hundreds of users complained about sudden shutdowns on their Pixels and Pixel XL’s has been closed today by a Google staffer. The ticket is now marked as “Future Release” meaning that changes designed to fix the shutdown issue will roll out in an upcoming update. It’s not clear whether that future release is Android 7.1.2, which is rolling out now in beta, or another release, but we’re hopeful it’s the former.

It’s worth noting that ticket 227849, where many users reported similar issues for the 2015 Nexus 6P, remains unresolved, with no recent communication from Google.

Original post, December 28: It seems that some Pixel devices are affected by the same infamous shutdown bug that plagued the Nexus 6P where the device would prematurely turn off at 25 to 35 percent.

The Huawei Nexus 6P has finally received the Nougat update. But ever since, Google’s last ever Nexus device has been on the news, and for all the wrong reasons. Among the problems was a shutdown bug: the phone would shut down when the battery is at 30 percent or so.

Well, it looks like the issue isn’t unique to those Nexus 6P users. A few Reddit users are reporting that their Pixel devices are also suffering from the same shutdown bug. Some Pixel phones would prematurely shut down at or around 30 percent and would not turn back on until a charger is connected. A user by the name of vrski_15, who started the thread explains:

Twice in last 5 days, has the phone shutdown abruptly while I am in middle of something. In both instances, battery was between 25-35%, and the phone under normal conditions should have lasted for at least next 3-4 hours.

With the Nexus 6P, Huawei first ruled that this was not a hardware problem but a software-related one. However, users found that the problem persisted even after downgrading to Android Marshmallow. This led Huawei to investigate further with Google, and although the company hasn’t revealed the cause yet, it is probably related to the problem that these Pixel users have been experiencing.

Google announced its very first smartphone back in October, and its design wasn’t the only thing that was controversial; its premium price tag was also pretty shocking for many. A premium price tag means a premium device. However, there have already been a few too many separate issues reported regarding the Pixel duo. With Samsung determined to gain back customers with the Galaxy S8 and with a fleet of affordable premium Android devices coming from Chinese companies, Google may need to step up its game if it wants to stay relevant in the insanely competitive market of smartphones.

Is your Pixel phone affected by the shutdown bug? Let us know by leaving a comment below!