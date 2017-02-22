The series of odd bugs that have been showing up in the Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones seems to be continuing. A growing number of people who own these phones have been posting word of experiencing random Bluetooth disconnection issues in the past several days.

The reports themselves, as posted on both Reddit and Google’s own support forums, are similar in their symptoms. One person wrote in the company’s support forums, “Just about every morning my Bluetooth is off. I do not power down at night. I have tried to restart and I am still having the same problem.”

Some people have speculated that one of the reasons for these issues popping up this month may related to the rolling out of Google’s February 2017 security patches, which started to roll out about two weeks ago. So far, Google has not indicated it is aware of the Bluetooth disconnect issue, but hopefully this annoying bug will be dealt with soon.

This is not the first small but strange issue that has cropped up on the new Pixel phones since they were first launched in October. Many people have reported their phones unexpectedly shut down after reaching the 30 percent battery life level. Google appears to be planning to fix this problem in an upcoming patch.

If you own a Pixel or Pixel XL, has your Bluetooth connection shut down by itself since the release of the February 2017 security patches? If so, let us know if you are experiencing the same weird bug in the comments!