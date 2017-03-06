Right on schedule, Google has released the March 2017 Android security patches for a number of the company’s Pixel and Nexus devices. If you own one of those devices, you can go ahead and download the factory images and OTA files right now directly from Google.

Here’s the full list of factory images for Pixel and Nexus devices that are based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat:

Google Pixel XL (NOF27B) Google Pixel XL (Rogers only) (NOF27C)

Google Pixel (NOF27B) Google Pixel (Rogers only) (NOF27C)

Google Pixel C (N4F26T)

Nexus 6P (N4F26T) Nexus 6P (Verizon only) (NUF26N)

Nexus 5X (N4F26T)

Nexus 6 (N6F26U)

LTE Nexus 9 (N4F26T)

Wi-Fi Nexus 9 (N4F26T)

In addition, there are also new Android 7.0 Nougat factory images to snag for the Nexus 6 (NBD92E), as well as the AT&T-only Nexus 6 (NBD92D). You can grab all the OTA download files for March 2017 as well. At the time of this writing, Google has not released any March 2017 factory images or OTA files for the Nexus Player.

You can also check out the full Android security bulletin for March 2017. The post shows that this download fixes three critical vulnerabilities, along with eight high severity vulnerabilities, nine moderately severe vulnerabilities and one low vulnerability.

The most critical security issue that has been fixed in this update would have allowed hackers to enable a remote code execution on devices, using methods such as emails, web browsing, and MMS when processing media files. Google says it has seen no examples of any of these issues being exploited out in the wild. All Android partners were notified of the issues included in the March 2017 security update on February 6 or earlier.