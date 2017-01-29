Welcome to the Sunday Giveaway, the place where we giveaway a new Android phone or tablet each and every Sunday!
A big congratulations to last week’s winner of the Honor 6X International Giveaway: Vitsu T. (Thailand).
This week we are giving away a brand new Google Pixel Smartphone!
The Pixel features a vibrant 5-inch 1080p AMOLED display alongside a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 2.770 mAh battery and an all-new 12MP Pixel camera with phase detection and laser autofocus. The standout feature is Google Assistant, a new incredibly-clever AI assistant that also powers Google Home.
Google Pixel (128GB) International Giveaway!
- The giveaway is an international giveaway (Except when we can not ship to your Country.)
- If we can not ship to your country, you will be compensated with an online gift card of equal MSRP value to the prize.
- We are not responsible for lost shipments.
- We are not responsible if your giveaway prize malfunctions.
- You must be age of majority in your Country of residence.
- We are not responsible for any duties or import fees that you may incur.
- Only 1 entry per person, do not enter multiple email addresses. We will verify all winners and if we detect multiple email addresses by the same person you will not be eligible to win.
- We reserve all rights to make any changes to this giveaway.
- This giveaway is operated by AndroidAuthority.
- The prize will ship when it is available to purchase.