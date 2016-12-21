If you own either the Google Pixel or Pixel XL, and have had issues getting the smartphone’s Double-tap to wake feature to work regularly, you are apparently not alone. Google is now looking into a number of reports that claim the popular feature is not working consistently.

Some of those online reports claim that the feature has issues when the Pixel is in its Doze power saving mode, with the Double-tap feature working only after owners move the phone slightly. 9to5Google reports there is a small workaround that allows Double-tap to engage more accurately if the owner changes the Pixel’s lock time to ‘immediately’ after sleep.

In any case, it appears that Google knows there is a problem with the Pixel’s Double-tap feature. A company product manager has confirmed that the team is “working towards a future fix.” Hopefully that can be made available soon.

In the meantime, if you do own a Pixel or Pixel XL, have you experienced any issues with getting the Double-tap to wake feature to work on your device? If that’s the case, feel free to let us know and post your impressions in the comments, along with if the workaround actually does work for you.