Update: That didn’t take long. @evleaks has followed up his earlier tweet with an image of the Pixel 2 XL with no case. Here we get a better look at the device’s front-facing speakers, front camera, and bezels around the display. It doesn’t appear to have the smallest bezels on its front panel, though it’s a huge step up from the chunky look of last year’s Pixels. …and without a case pic.twitter.com/4QrvyM9Hro — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017 That didn’t take long. @evleaks has followed up his earlier tweet with an image of the Pixel 2 XL with no case. Here we get a better look at the device’s front-facing speakers, front camera, and bezels around the display. It doesn’t appear to have the smallest bezels on its front panel, though it’s a huge step up from the chunky look of last year’s Pixels.

Original post: Google’s next hardware event is right around the corner, and the internet certainly isn’t leaving very much to the imagination. Just in the past few weeks we’ve learned about the Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL‘s specs, price points, and design, along with a bunch of details on the Google Home Mini, Pixelbook, and updated Daydream View headset.

Everyone is waiting to see what Google has in store for the new Pixel phones, and today we’re getting a much closer look at the larger of the two devices.

The image, attached above, comes to us from leaker extraordinaire @evleaks on Twitter. Although the image of the Pixel 2 XL is in a case, we’re able to get a pretty good look at something we haven’t yet seen in any of the recent Pixel leaks — the software.

Google Pixel 2 XL, encased pic.twitter.com/GvZZadmZZg — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 2, 2017

Google wants users to be able to quickly access Google Search as easily as possible

Rumor has it that the new Pixels will launch with Android 8.1 Oreo and will also feature a redesigned version of the Pixel Launcher, which debuted on the Pixel and Pixel XL last year. According to the image above, Google is doing away with the “pill” and weather widgets that took up the top section of the launcher, instead bringing back the search bar and placing it in a much more sensible place — under the docked icons.

This makes a lot of sense to me. Google wants users to be able to quickly access Google Search as easily as possible, and placing the search bar where your thumbs sit will make it much easier for everyone. Also, it’s my personal opinion that the “pill” widget was the ugliest part of the Pixel Launcher, so I’m glad to see it go.

Aside from the new Google search bar placement, we’re seeing a new calendar/weather widget at the top of the launcher, though there’s no word as to whether or not it’ll be built into the launcher or removable.

Of course, it’s always smart to take things like this with a grain of salt. @evleaks has a pretty great track record, but case manufacturers don’t, especially when it comes to portraying the look of a device’s software. At any rate, we don’t have much longer to wait for this phone to become official. Google’s event takes place on October 4, and we’ll be there covering all the latest releases.